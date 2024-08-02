Picture Post Studios IPO: SME IPO subscribed over six times on day 1, retail investors bid highest; Check latest GMP

  • Picture Post Studios IPO: The SME IPO was subscribed over six times on the first day of bidding, with the retail portion booked the highest among all groups

Nikita Prasad
Published2 Aug 2024, 09:48 PM IST
Picture Post Studios IPO: The SME IPO was subscribed over six times on the first day of issue (Picture Credits: https://picturepoststudio.com/)
Picture Post Studios IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Picture Post Studios Ltd. was subscribed over six times on the first day of its issue today. The post-production major's SME IPO opened for subscription on Friday, August 2, 2024, and will close on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 09:48 PM IST
