Pine Labs IPO allotment date in focus today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

Pine Labs IPO allotment date: The Pine Labs IPO share allotment will be finalised on Wednesday, November 12. Investors who applied for the Pine Labs IPO can check the Pine Labs IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. On the last bidding day, Pine Labs IPO subscription status was 2.46 times, as per BSE data.

Pine Labs IPO GMP today is ₹1. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Pine Labs share price was indicated at ₹222 apiece, which is 0.45% higher than the IPO price of ₹221.

Analyzing the grey market activities from the past 11 sessions, the present GMP (Re 1) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP reached is ₹60, as per expert opinions.

Investors can check their share allocation and the specific amounts by looking at the allocation guidelines. Additionally, a key factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of available shares. The company will initiate the refund process for those applicants who were not allotted any shares. Allocated shares will be credited to an individual’s demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Thursday, November 13. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Pine Labs IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, November 14.

How to check Pine Labs IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Go to the Kfin Technologies Ltd website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Once you click on the provided link, you will see an option to check the status via one of five different links.

Step 2: After choosing one of the five URLs, select "Pine Labs IPO" from the dropdown menu labeled "Select IPO."

Step 3: To check the status, input your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: - If you select the application number, begin by entering your application number followed by the captcha code, and then click "Submit."

- If you choose the Demat Account option, enter your account details along with the captcha code and then hit "Submit."

- For the third option, which is PAN, type in your PAN number along with the captcha code, and then click "Submit."

How to check Pine Labs IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the allotment section on the official BSE site at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: From the available choices under 'Issue Type,' select 'Equity.'

Step 3: Pick the 'Issue Name' from the dropdown list and indicate the specific IPO.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Pine Labs IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Sign up by using your PAN and clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' link found on the NSE website.

Step 3: Provide your username, password, and the captcha verification code.

Step 4: On the following page, you can check the status of your IPO allocation for a specific IPO.

Step 5: Enter your application number or PAN.

Pine Labs IPO