Pine Labs IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue subscribed 3% so far. GMP hints 5% listing pop. Check key details, review, more.

Pine Labs IPO Day 1 LIVE: The public subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Pine Labs, a fintech company, will start on November 7 and end on November 11. Pine Labs IPO price band has been set at ₹210 to ₹221 per share, aiming for a valuation exceeding ₹25,300 crore. Pine Labs IPO GMP today is ₹12.
Pine Labs IPO includes a fresh share issue valued at ₹2,080 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of over 8.23 crore equity shares, which is estimated at ₹1,819.9 crore at the higher price point, from existing shareholders.
Previously, the company was planning to raise ₹2,600 crore through a fresh share issue, along with an additional OFS component of up to 14.78 crore shares from current shareholders, according to the preliminary papers submitted in June.
Based in Noida, Pine Labs is a technology firm dedicated to digitizing commerce through digital payment processing and solutions for merchants, consumer brands, enterprises, and financial institutions.
Its technological framework facilitates digital transactions and payment processing in India as well as in several international regions, including Malaysia, the UAE, Singapore, Australia, the US, and parts of Africa.
Pine Labs IPO Day 1 LIVE: “Between FY23-FY25, it has delivered a healthy Revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 19.3%/538.6% respectively. Furthermore, the company plans to repay debt of ₹532 crore through the proceeds from the IPO. The company's operations have witnessed a turnaround with robust growth in EBITDA and adj EBITDA during the FY23-FY25 period. On the back of a robust business model, going forward, we believe the company is well placed to deliver profitable growth and hence, we recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the issue with long-term investment horizon,” said SBI Securities.
In the domestic market, it faces competition from Paytm, Razorpay, Infibeam, PayU Payments, and PhonePe, while internationally, it competes with Adyen, Shopify, and Block.
Pine Labs IPO Day 1 LIVE: Under the OFS, Peak XV Partners, London-based Actis, PayPal, Mastercard Asia/Pacific, Temasek through Macritchie Investments, Invesco, Madison India Capital, MW XO Digital Finance Fund Holdco, Lone Cascade LP, Sofina Ventures S.A., and Pine Labs co-founder Lokvir Kapoor will be divesting their shares in the fintech firm.
Pine Labs IPO Day 1 LIVE: The company serves a diverse array of industries, such as retail, e-commerce, lifestyle, consumer electronics, healthcare, travel, hospitality, and financial services, as well as public sector clients like municipal authorities and traffic agencies.
It has maintained enduring partnerships with various major brands and organizations, including Croma and HDFC Bank, with some collaborations lasting more than ten years.
Pine Labs IPO Day 1 LIVE: The company intends to utilize the proceeds from the new share issue for debt repayment, investments in IT assets, expenses related to cloud infrastructure, technology development projects, and acquiring digital checkout points.
Additionally, the funds will be allocated for investments in its subsidiaries such as Qwikcilver Singapore, Pine Payment Solutions in Malaysia, and Pine Labs in the UAE to enhance its international presence.
Pine Labs IPO Day 1 LIVE: The offering comprises of fresh issue of shares valued at ₹2,080 crore, along with the divestment of approximately 8.23 crore shares by the founder and current investors.
As part of the Offer for Sale (OFS), several entities including Peak XV Partners, the London-based Actis, PayPal, Mastercard Asia/Pacific, Temasek via Macritchie Investments, Invesco, Madison India Capital, MW XO Digital Finance Fund Holdco, Lone Cascade LP, Sofina Ventures S.A., and Lokvir Kapoor, co-founder of Pine Labs, will sell their shares in the fintech company.
Pine Labs IPO Day 1 LIVE: Tentatively, Pine Labs IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, November 12, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, November 13, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Pine Labs share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, November 14.
Pine Labs IPO Day 1 LIVE: Pine Labs IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employees has been reserved equity shares worth up to ₹25 million. A discount of ₹21 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees.
Pine Labs IPO Day 1 LIVE: Pine Labs secured ₹1,754 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, just one day prior to the opening of its initial share sale for public subscription. The anchor book received backing from 71 funds, including Franklin Templeton, Nomura, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte Ltd, Amundi Funds New Silk Road, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, BNP Paribas, and Eastspring Investments, according to a notice posted on BSE's website.
Among domestic investors, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, HSBC MF, Tata MF, Edelweiss MF, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company also took part in the anchor book.
According to the notice, the company has allocated 7.93 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹221 per share.
Pine Labs IPO Day 1 LIVE: Pine Labs IPO GMP is ₹12. This indicates Pine Labs share price were trading at a premium of ₹12 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Pine Labs share price was indicated at ₹233 apiece, which is 5.43% higher than the IPO price of ₹221.
According to the activities in the grey market over the last six sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending downward and is anticipated to decline further. Experts indicate that the lowest GMP has reached ₹12.00, whereas the highest GMP is recorded at ₹60.
