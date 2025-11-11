Pine Labs IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Issue subscribed 55% so far; GMP trades flat. Should you buy or avoid?

Pine Labs IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Pine Labs IPO subscription status was 54% by the second day of its share sale on Monday, November 10. The company's IPO, valued at ₹3,900 crore, is set to close today, Tuesday, November 11. Pine Labs IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹210-221 per share, aiming for a Pine Labs IPO valuation exceeding ₹25,300 crore. Pine Labs IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0.
Pine Labs IPO includes a fresh share issue valued at ₹2,080 crore, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of over 8.23 crore equity shares, which is estimated at ₹1,819.9 crore at the upper price band, provided by existing shareholders.
The funds raised from the fresh share issue will be utilized by the company to pay off debt, invest in IT assets, cover costs related to cloud infrastructure, develop technology initiatives, and acquire digital checkout points.
Based in Noida, Pine Labs is a technology firm aimed at enhancing commerce through digital payment solutions and issuance services for merchants, consumer brands, enterprises, and financial institutions.
Its technological framework facilitates digital transactions and payment processing in India and several other international regions, including Malaysia, the UAE, Singapore, Australia, the US, and various parts of Africa.
(Stay tuned for more updates)
Pine Labs IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: As stated by SBICAP Securities, the firm has established enduring relationships with prominent clients such as HDFC Bank, Croma, and LG Electronics, and is poised to take advantage of the approximately ₹276 trillion market opportunity by FY29P. From FY23 to FY25, it has shown a strong Revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 19.3%/538.6%, respectively. In addition, the company intends to utilize the IPO proceeds to pay off ₹532 crore in debt. The firm’s operations have experienced a significant turnaround, marked by substantial growth in EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA during the FY23-FY25 timeframe.
“On the back of a robust business model, going forward, we believe the company is well placed to deliver profitable growth and hence, we recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the issue with long-term investment horizon,” said the brokerage.
Pine Labs IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: As of June 30, 2025, IDBI Capital said that the company provided services to nearly 988,000 merchants, 716 consumer brands and enterprises, and 177 financial institutions. Throughout the years, Pine Labs has grown both organically and through acquisitions—such as Qwikcilver (which offers prepaid solutions), Mosambee (focused on SME digitization), Setu (providing API infrastructure), and Credit+ (involved in card issuance and processing)—to enhance its ecosystem and cater to various commerce workflows.
“At the upper price band, the stock is trading at EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA of 8.0x and 82.8x respectively, based on post-issue capital. We recommend SUBSCRIBE for long term,” said IDBI Capital.
Pine Labs IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Pine Labs IPO subscription status was 54% on day 2. The retail portion was subscribed 87%, and NII portion has been booked 12%, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 64% bids. The employee portion has been subscribed 4.90x.
The company has received bids for 5,31,13,379 shares against 9,78,93,739 shares on offer, at 17:00 IST, according to data on BSE.
Pine Labs IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Pine Labs IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹221 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com
According to the recent analysis of grey market activities over the past 10 sessions, the current IPO GMP shows a downward trend and is anticipated to decrease further. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, with the maximum reaching ₹60, as per expert opinions.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.