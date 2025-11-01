Pine Labs IPO to open next week: From key dates to offer details — Here are 10 things to know

Pine Labs IPO: Pine Labs' initial public offering (IPO) is all set to open for public subscription next week, starting Friday, 7 October 2025, as the fintech company aims to raise funds from the Indian stock market.

Advertisement

The Noida-based company provides its customers with commercial and digital payment solutions, which include point-of-sale (POS) machines and online payment systems, among other things. The company caters to clients like merchants and consumer-facing brands.

From the key IPO dates, offer details to the public issue objective, investors should check out the top 10 things they should be aware of before the IPO opens for public subscription next week. The company filed its final RHP with the capital market regulator on Friday, 31 October 2025.

Pine Labs IPO — 10 things to know from the RHP 1. Pine Labs IPO dates: Pine Labs IPO is set to open for public subscription on Friday, 7 November 2025, and is scheduled to close after the bidding round on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, on the final day.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee