Piotex Industries IPO Day 2: Issue booked 3.2 times so far; check GMP, subscription status, other key details of SME IPO
Piotex Industries IPO price band is fixed at ₹94 per share and the company intends to raise ₹14.47 crore from the IPO which is entirely a fresh issue of 15.4 lakh shares.
Piotex Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Piotex Industries IPO has been seeing stellar demand from investors. Piotex Industries IPO opened for subscription on May 10 and will close on May 14.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started