Food and beverages major and the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC, and Costa Coffee, Devyani International's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription next week on August 4. The issue, which will close on August 6, has has fixed the price band of its initial share sale at ₹86-90 per share, and the firm will raise about ₹1,838 crore.

The quick service restaurant (QSR) company's IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹440 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of upto 155.33 million shares by shareholders and promoters. The proceeds from the issue will be used for repayment of certain or full borrowings of its firm.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, CLSA India Pvt Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd are the investment bankers to the issue.

As per market observers, Devyani International shares are available at premium (GMP) of ₹52 in the grey market. The grey market is an unofficial platform, wherein trading starts after the announcement of IPO price band till the listing of IPO shares.

Devyani International Limited (DIL) is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India, which operates QSR brands like Pizza Hut and KFC. The firm currently operates 297 Pizza Hut stores, 264 KFC stores and 44 Costa Coffee as on March 31, 2021 in India. It opened around 109 stores across its core brand business in the last 6 months amid pandemic.

The company earned around 94% of its revenue from core brands business (KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee), together with international business in FY21. Between March 2019-2021 the core brand stores saw a CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) growth of 13.58% from 469 stores to 605 stores and the company attributes its success and continuous growth effort to its 9,356 employees.

