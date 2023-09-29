Plada Infotech Services IPO opens today. GMP, other details about NSE SME issue
Plada Infotech Services IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹20 in grey market today
Plada Infotech Services IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Plada Infotech Services Limited has opend for subscribers today and it will remain open for bidding till 5th September 2023. The public offer has been made available at a fixed price band of ₹48 per equity share. The promoters of teh company aims to raise ₹12.36 crore, which is 100 per cent gresh in nature. The fixed issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME Emerge platform.
