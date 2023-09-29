comScore
Plada Infotech Services IPO opens today. GMP, other details about NSE SME issue

 Asit Manohar

Plada Infotech Services IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹20 in grey market today

Plada Infotech Services IPO price: The issue has been offered at a fixed price of ₹48 per equity share.
Plada Infotech Services IPO price: The issue has been offered at a fixed price of 48 per equity share. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Plada Infotech Services IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Plada Infotech Services Limited has opend for subscribers today and it will remain open for bidding till 5th September 2023. The public offer has been made available at a fixed price band of 48 per equity share. The promoters of teh company aims to raise 12.36 crore, which is 100 per cent gresh in nature. The fixed issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME Emerge platform. 

Ahead of issue opening, shares of Plada Infotech Services Ltd have become available in unlisted stock market. According to market observers, Plada Infotech Services shares are available at a premium of 20 in grey market today.

Important Plada Infotech Services IPO details

Here we list out important details of Plada Infotech Services IPO:

1] Plada Infotech Services IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of 20 in grey market today.

2] Plada Infotech Services IPO price: The issue has been offered at a fixed price of 48 per equity share.

3] Plada Infotech Services IPO subscription status: By 10:20 AM AM on day one of subscription, the public issue has been subscribed 0.05 time.

4] Plada Infotech Services IPO size: The company aims to raise 12.36 crore from its public issue.

5] Plada Infotech Services IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the issue will comprise 3,000 company shares.

6] Plada Infotech Services IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 10th October 2023.

7] Plada Infotech Services IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.

8] Plada Infotech Services IPO investment limit: One lot of the IPO comprises 3,000 company shares, which means a retail investor would require minimum 1,44,000 ( 48 x 3,000) to apply for the SME IPO.

9] Plada Infotech Services IPO listing: The fixed issue has been proposed for listing on NSE SME Emerge platform.

10] Plada Infotech Services IPO listing date: Share listing date is most likely on 13th October 2023.

Updated: 29 Sep 2023, 10:54 AM IST
