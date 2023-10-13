Plada Infotech share price debuts at 23% premium at ₹59 on NSE SME
Plada Infotech shares make positive debut on NSE SME. Plada Infotech IPO listed at ₹59 per share, 23% higher than issue price. Plada Infotech IPO GMP today is +7 per share.
Plada Infotech listing date: Plada Infotech shares made a positive debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Plada Infotech share price today was listed at ₹59 per share, 22.9% higher than the issue price of ₹48.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started