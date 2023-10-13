Plada Infotech share price debuts at 23% premium at ₹59 on NSE SME

Plada Infotech listing date: Plada Infotech shares made a positive debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Plada Infotech share price today was listed at ₹59 per share, 22.9% higher than the issue price of ₹48.

Plada Infotech IPO opened for subscription on Friday, September 29, and closed on Thursday, October 5. The company set the price band at ₹48 per share. Investors bid for a minimum of 3000 shares and in multiples thereof. The promoters of the company are Shailesh Kumar Damani and Anil Mahendra Kotak.

Plada Infotech IPO details

Plada Infotech IPO, which is worth ₹12.36 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 2,574,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The net proceeds of the issue will be used by the company to finance the following goals: meeting working capital needs, buying laptops and related items for IT development, partially or fully repaying outstanding loans, general corporate purposes, and issue expenses.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the Plada Infotech Services IPO, and Indorient Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager. Nikunj Stock Brokers is the market maker for Plada Infotech Services IPO.

Plada Infotech Services Limited is a specialist in providing complete Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solutions that are customised to meet the unique requirements of our customers.

The company offers a broad range of services to its clients, including account management, merchant acquisition, field assistance, software solutions, seller onboarding, and recruitment and payroll administration.

Plada Infotech IPO GMP today

Plada Infotech IPO GMP today or or grey market premium is +7 per share. This indicates Plada Infotech Services share price were trading at a premium of ₹7 in the grey market on Friday, as per investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Plada Infotech share price was ₹55 apiece, which is 14.58% higher than the IPO price of ₹48.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

