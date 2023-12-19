Planning to subscribe to Muthoot Microfin IPO? Know key risks involved before applying
On day 1, Muthoot Microfin IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 1.38 times, NII portion was subscribed 61%, and QIB portion is yet to be booked. Employee portion has been booked 1.24 times.
The first day of bidding saw a modest beginning, persisting with resilience even in the absence of a complete subscription. As the first day concluded, the Muthoot Microfin IPO subscription status stood at 83%. The response from retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs) for the Muthoot IPO gradually gained momentum, with the retail and employee portion reaching full subscriptions.
