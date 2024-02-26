Platinum Industries garners ₹70.59 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Platinum Industries informed the bourses, in an exchange filing, that it allocated 41,28,237 equity shares at 171 per share on Monday, February 26, 2024, to seven anchor investors.
Platinum Industries, which is a multi-product company engaged in the business of manufacturing stabilizers, said on Monday that it has garnered ₹70.59 crores from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
