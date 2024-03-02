Platinum Industries IPO allotment status out. GMP jumps as focus shifts on share listing date
Platinum Industries IPO GMP today is ₹102, which is ₹222 higher from Friday's GMP of ₹80, say market observers
Platinum Industries IPO: After the announcement of allotment status, bidders are eagerly waiting for the Platinum Industries IPO listing date. As the T+3 rule of listing has become mandatory from 1st December 2023, Platinum Industries IPO listing date is most likely on 5th March 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week. Meanwhile, after the announcement of Platinum Industries IPO allotment status, the grey market has gone highly bullish on the public issue. According to stock market observers, Platinum Industries IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹102, which is around 60 percent of the Platinum Industries IPO price band of ₹162 to ₹171 per equity share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started