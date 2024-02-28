Platinum Industries IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed over 13 times so far, NIIs, retail portion sees strong demand; check GMP
Platinum Industries IPO, worth ₹235.32 crore, is a fresh issue. Platinum IPO GMP is +100, indicating a premium of ₹100 in the grey market. Anand Rathi recommends a 'Subscribe-Long Term' rating. The IPO saw strong subscription on the second day, with retail and NII portions oversubscribed.
Platinum Industries IPO continues to pick up momentum on the second day of subscription. Platinum Industries IPO subscription status on day 2 is 13.72 times, at 12:45 IST, as per BSE data. Platinum IPO's retail portion has been subscribed 17.30 times, the NII portion was booked 23.52 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion is booked 10%.
