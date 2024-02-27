Platinum Industries IPO fully booked in less than an hour of opening; retail, NII portion gets full subscription
Platinum Industries IPO opened on Feb 27 and closed on Feb 29. Raised ₹70.59 crore from anchor investors. Price band ₹162-171 per share. Reserved 50% for QIBs, 15% for NIIs, 35% for Retail Investors.
Platinum Industries IPO subscription status: Platinum Industries IPO was fully booked within the first hour of its opening owing to strong response from retail investors and non institutional investors (NIIs). Platinum IPO subscription status was 1.55 times, at 11:12 IST, as per BSE data.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started