Platinum Industries IPO last bidding day today: Should you subscribe to the issue? Check GMP, subscription status
Platinum Industries IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹162 to ₹171 per equity share. At the upper end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹235.32 crore from the IPO that comprises an entirely fresh issue of 1.38 crore equity share.
Platinum Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Platinum Industries, the PVC stabilizers manufacturer, is so far receiving strong response from investors. The bidding for the Platinum Industries IPO opened on February 27 and will end today, February 29.
