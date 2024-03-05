Platinum Industries IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see debut of shares at 50% premium
Platinum Industries IPO GMP: The grey market is signaling that Platinum Industries IPO listing price would be around ₹257 apiece, say market observers
Platinum Industries IPO: The listing date of the initial public offerings (IPO) of Platinum Industries Limited has been fixed on 5th March 2024 i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, Platinum Industries share price will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session during Tuesday dealings. This means Platimum Industries share price will become available for trade from 10:00 AM on Tuesday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started