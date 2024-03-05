Platinum Industries IPO: The listing date of the initial public offerings (IPO) of Platinum Industries Limited has been fixed on 5th March 2024 i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, Platinum Industries share price will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session during Tuesday dealings. This means Platimum Industries share price will become available for trade from 10:00 AM on Tuesday.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the equity shares of Platinum Industries Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T ' Group of Securities. Further in terms of SEBI circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/02/2012 dated January 20, 2012; the scrip will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days," the BSE notice says.

According to stock market experts, Platinum Industries IPO received a strong response from the primary market investors and the secondary market mood is also positive. They said that the infra and realty sectors are bullish, which augurs well for the debut of Platinum Industries shares. They predicted up to 50 percent return for the lucky allottees and said that Platinum Industries IPO listing price could be in the range of ₹245 to ₹259 per share range.

Platinum Industries IPO listing price prediction

Speaking on Platinum Industries IPO listing, VLA Ambala, a SEBI Registered Research Analyst and Founder of Stock Market Today said, "Platinum Industries Limited is a renowned PVC & CPVC additives manufacturer specializing in stabilizers. The company’s revenue grew by 22.89%, and its PAT surged by 111.76% between FY2022 and FY2023. My views on the infra and realty sector are bullish, so I am confident that the allied sector in which Platinum Industries operates will benefit its growth. With a PE ratio of 20.57 - lower than competitors and the benchmark sector, and favorable fundamentals, I anticipate a premium listing."

Predicting Platinum Industries IPO listing at a robust premium, Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President —Research at Mehta Equities said, "In line with current bullish momentum in the secondary market, and stronger subscription demand seen on the last day of the IPO process, we expect Platinum Industries to debut on the similar lines and listing can see around 50% and above premium to its issue price of 171/- apiece."

Platinum Industries IPO listing

Asked about the range in which Platinum Industries share price may open today, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, “Platinum Industries IPO received a strong response from investors as the public issue was offered at attractive valuations. I predict Platinum Industries share price to open in the range of ₹245 to ₹259 per share range."

Platinum Industries IPO GMP today

According to stock market experts, Platinum Industries IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹86. This means the grey market is expecting that Platinum Industries IPO listing price would be around ₹257 ( ₹171 + ₹86), which is around 50 percent higher than the Platinum Industries IPO price band of ₹162 to ₹171 per equity share.

Hence, both the grey market and stock market experts are expecting up to 50 percent returns for the allottees in the Platinum Industries IPO listing date.

