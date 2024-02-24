Platinum Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Platinum Industries Limited is going to hit the primary market on 27th February 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week. As per the information available on the NSE website, the price band of this upcoming IPO has been fixed at ₹162 to ₹171 per equity share. Platinum Industries IPO date has been declared from 27th to 29th February 2024.

This means the book build issue will remain open from Tuesday to Thursday next week. The company aims to raise ₹235.32 crore from this public offer through the issuance of fresh issues.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Platinum Industries IPO date of subscription opening, the grey market is highly bullish on the 100 percent book build issue.

According to the stock market observers, shares of Platinum Industries Limited are available at a robust premium of ₹88 per share in the grey market today.

Important Platinum Industries IPO details

1] Platinum Industries IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹88 in the grey market today, say market observers.

2] Platinum Industries IPO date: The book build issue will open on 27th February 2024 and will end on 29th February 2024.

3] Platinum Industries IPO price: The company has a fixed price band of the public issue at ₹162 to ₹171 per equity share.

4] Platinum Industries IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹235.32 crore from this public offer through the issuance of fresh issues.

5] Platinum Industries IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 87 shares of the company.

6] Platinum Industries IPO allotment date: Finalization of share allocation can be expected on 1st March 2024.

7] Platinum Industries IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Platinum Industries IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Platinum Industries IPO listing date: The public issue may be listed on 5th March 2024.

10] Platinum Industries IPO review: In FY 2023-24, the power solution provider company reported a rise in revenue by around 22.90 percent YoY and a rise in PAT to the tune of over 112 percent in this time.

