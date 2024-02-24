Platinum Industries IPO opens next week. GMP, review, size, other details about upcoming IPO
Platinum Industries IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹88 in the grey market today, say market observers
Platinum Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Platinum Industries Limited is going to hit the primary market on 27th February 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week. As per the information available on the NSE website, the price band of this upcoming IPO has been fixed at ₹162 to ₹171 per equity share. Platinum Industries IPO date has been declared from 27th to 29th February 2024.
