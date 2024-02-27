Platinum Industries IPO opens today: Check latest GMP, subscription status, review, key dates, more. Apply or not?
Platinum Industries IPO GMP indicates a premium of ₹100, with estimated listing price at ₹271 apiece. Analysts recommend investing in the IPO for medium to long-term gains, considering the company's growth prospects and expansion plans.
Platinum Industries IPO opens for subscription today (Tuesday, February 27), and will close on Thursday, February 29. Platinum IPO raised ₹70.59 crore from anchor investors on Monday, February 26. The company notified the exchanged that it allocated 41,28,237 equity shares at ₹171 apiece.
