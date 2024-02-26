Platinum Industries IPO opens tomorrow; GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know before subscribing to ₹235-cr issue
Platinum Industries IPO details: Opening on February 27 and closing on February 29. Price band set at ₹162 to ₹171 per share. Proceeds to be used for investments in subsidiaries, working capital, and new manufacturing facility. GMP at +101 indicating good market response.
Platinum Industries IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Tuesday, February 27). A multi-product firm, Platinum Industries is in the stabiliser manufacturing sector. The business segment of Platinum Industries consists of lubricants, CPVC additives, and PVC stabilisers. Platinum Industries works in the market for specialty chemicals. PVC fittings, PVC profiles, SPC floor tiles, rigid PVC foam boards, electrical lines and cables, packaging materials, and other items are among the uses for the company's products.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started