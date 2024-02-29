Platinum Industries IPO oversubscribed on day 3 led by NII, retail investors; check GMP, subscription status, key dates.
Platinum Industries IPO receives enthusiastic response with subscription status reaching 36.89 times. Retail, NII, and QIBs portions show high demand on day three of the IPO.
Platinum Industries IPO subscription status: Investors are still responding enthusiastically to Platinum Industries IPO on day three. Platinum Industries IPO subscription status is 36.89 times, at 12:54 IST, as per BSE data.
