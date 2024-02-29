Platinum Industries IPO subscription status: Investors are still responding enthusiastically to Platinum Industries IPO on day three. Platinum Industries IPO subscription status is 36.89 times, at 12:54 IST, as per BSE data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the third day, Platinum IPO's retail portion has been subscribed 36.84 times, the NII portion has been booked 80.60 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion is booked 4.18 times.

Platinum Industries IPO continued to pick up momentum on the second day of subscription. Platinum Industries IPO subscription status on day 2 was 22.22 times, as per BSE data. Platinum IPO's retail portion was subscribed 25.56 times, the NII portion was booked 42.88 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 90%.

Platinum Industries IPO was fully booked within the first hour of its opening owing to strong response from retail investors and non institutional investors (NIIs). Platinum IPO subscription status was 8.06 times, as per BSE data.

Platinum IPO's retail portion was subscribed 10.26 times, the NII portion was booked 13.60 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion is booked 7%.

Platinum Industries IPO has opened for bidding on Tuesday, February 27, and will close on Thursday, February 29. Platinum IPO raised ₹70.59 crore from anchor investors on Monday, February 26.

Platinum Industries IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹162 to ₹171 per equity share of face value of ₹10. Platinum Industries IPO lot size is 87 equity shares and in multiples of 87 equity shares thereafter.

Platinum IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Platinum Industries IPO details.

A multi-product firm, Platinum Industries is in the stabiliser manufacturing sector. The business segment of Platinum Industries consists of lubricants, CPVC additives, and PVC stabilisers. Platinum Industries works in the market for specialty chemicals. PVC fittings, PVC profiles, SPC floor tiles, rigid PVC foam boards, electrical lines and cables, packaging materials, and other items are among the uses for the company's products.

Platinum Industries IPO subscription status Platinum Industries IPO has received bids for 35,53,34,970 shares against 96,32,988 shares on offer, at 12:54 IST, according to data from the BSE.

Platinum IPO retail investors' portion received bids for 17,74,51,812 shares against 48,16,429 shares on offer for this segment.

Platinum Industries IPO's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 16,63,65,402 shares against 20,64,184 on offer for this segment.

Platinum IPO's QIBs portion have received 1,15,17,756 shares against 27,52,375 shares on offer for this segment.

Platinum Industries IPO, which is worth ₹235.32 crore, completely comprises a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the following purposes: investing in Platinum Stabilisers Egypt LLC, its subsidiary; financing working capital needs; funding capital expenditures required for the establishment of a PVC stabiliser manufacturing facility in Palghar, Maharashtra, India; and general corporate purposes.

The company's promoters are managing director Krishna Dushyant Rana and executive director Parul Krishna Rana.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Platinum Industries IPO, while Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager.

Platinum Industries IPO GMP today Platinum IPO GMP today or Platinum grey market premium is +95. This indicates Platinum Industries share price were trading at a premium of ₹95 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the Platinum Industries IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹266 apiece, which is 55.56% higher than the IPO price of ₹171.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

