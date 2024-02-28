Platinum Industries IPO: Planning to invest? Here are 10 key things to know from RHP before subscribing
Platinum Industries IPO is a book built issue of ₹235.32 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.38 crore shares.
Stabilizers producing company Platinum Industries initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on on February 27, 2024 and will close on February 29, 2024.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message