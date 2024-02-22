Platinum Industries sets price band at ₹162-171 for its ₹235 crore IPO
Mumbai-based stabiliser manufacturer Platinum Industries Ltd has set a price band of ₹162-171 per share for its ₹235 crore initial public offering (IPO). The issue will open for subscription on February 27 and close on February 29.
