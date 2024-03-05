Platinum Industries share price makes a positive debut, stock opens with 31.58% premium at ₹225 on NSE
Platinum Industries share price opened at ₹225 per share, 31.58% higher than the issue price of ₹171.
Platinum Industries share price made a positive debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Platinum Industries share price opened at ₹225 per share, 31.58% higher than the issue price of ₹171. On BSE, Platinum Industries share price today opened at ₹228 apiece, up 33.33% than the issue price.
