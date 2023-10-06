Plaza Wires IPO allotment status: Plaza Wires IPO share allotment is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 9. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Plaza IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, October 11, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Thursday, October 12. Plaza IPO listing date has been fixed for Friday, October 13 on NSE and BSE. If the company switches to T+3 norm then the listing will be before schedule.

If you have applied for the Plaza Wires IPO, you can check your Plaza Wires IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Plaza IPO allotment status of your application on the Plaza Wires IPO allotment status link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2:

Open one of the five provided links, then select Plaza Wires Limited from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

- If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

How to check Plaza Wires IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

How to check Plaza IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Plaza Wires IPO GMP today

Plaza Wires IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +23. This indicates Plaza Wires share price were trading at a premium of ₹23 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Plaza Wires share price was indicated at ₹77 apiece, which is 42.59% higher than the IPO price of ₹54.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

