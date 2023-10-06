Plaza Wires IPO allotment: Check latest GMP, Plaza IPO allotment date; here's how to check allotment status
Plaza Wires IPO allotment status scheduled for October 9. Check Plaza IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Ltd website. Plaza Wires IPO GMP at +23, estimated listing price at ₹77.
Plaza Wires IPO allotment status: Plaza Wires IPO share allotment is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 9. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Plaza IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
