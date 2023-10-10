Plaza Wires IPO allotment date likely today: Check latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status
Plaza Wires IPO allotment status to be finalised today, and refund process to start on October 11. Plaza Wires IPO GMP indicates strong listing.
Plaza Wires IPO allotment status: Plaza Wires IPO share allotment will be mostly finalised today, the allotment process began on Monday, October 9. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Plaza IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, Kfin Technologies Ltd, once the allotment has being finalised.
