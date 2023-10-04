Plaza Wires IPO: Bidding ends today. Check GMP, subscription status, apply or not?
Investors have been quite supportive of the Plaza Wires IPO over the last two subscription days, and today—the final day—the trend seems to be getting even stronger. Plaza Wires IPO subscription status is 38.79 times as of 12:00 IST on day 3.
Plaza Wires IPO opened for subscription on Friday, September 29, and will close on Wednesday, October 4.
