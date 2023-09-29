Plaza Wires IPO: Check subscription status on day 1, GMP, review, other key details to know
Plaza Wires IPO opens for subscription today, offering wires, cables, and electrical goods under various brands. The company plans to use the funds for expansion and working capital. The IPO price band is set at ₹51 to ₹54 per share.
Plaza Wires IPO opens for subscription today (Friday, September 29). At 10: 24 IST, Plaza Wires IPO subscription status was booked 41%, with retail portion oversubscribed 2.69 times.
