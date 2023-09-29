Plaza Wires IPO opens for subscription today, offering wires, cables, and electrical goods under various brands. The company plans to use the funds for expansion and working capital. The IPO price band is set at ₹51 to ₹54 per share.

Plaza Wires IPO opens for subscription today (Friday, September 29). At 10: 24 IST, Plaza Wires IPO subscription status was booked 41%, with retail portion oversubscribed 2.69 times.

Plaza Wires company manufactures, markets, and sells wires, LT aluminium cables, and fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) under the "Plaza Cables" and "Action Wires" and "PCG" household brands, as well as other trademarks.

The promoters of the company are Sanjay and Sonia Gupta, who have a combined expertise of about 32 years in the wires and cable sector.

The current production facility is at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The company's installed production capacity as of the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) date is 12,00,000 coils annually. The company has periodically invested in its manufacturing infrastructure throughout the years to match the needs and scope of its product portfolio.

According to RHP, For the fiscal 2023, 2022 and 2021, the aggregate revenue from operations from these states were ₹1,382.27 million, ₹1,388.28 million and ₹1,180.55 million, respectively.

As per the RHP, listed peers of Plaza Wires IPO are Cords Cable Industries Ltd (P/E of 16.65), Ultracab (India) Ltd (P/E of 24.18), V-Marc India Ltd (P/E of 25.55), Dynamic Cables Ltd (P/E of 32.22), and Paramount Communications Ltd (P/E of 23.75).

Plaza Wires IPO floor price is ₹51 per equity share which is 5.1 times of the face value and the cap price is ₹54 per equity share, which is 5.4 times of the face value.

Here are the 10 key things to know about Plaza Wires IPO:

Plaza Wires IPO date: Plaza Wires IPO opens for subscription on Friday, September 29, and closes on Wednesday, October 4.

Plaza Wires IPO price band: The company has fixed the price band at ₹51 to ₹54 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.

Plaza Wires IPO lot size: Bids can be made for a minimum of 277 equity shares and in multiples of 277 equity shares thereafter.

Plaza Wires IPO Anchor investors: Plaza Wires IPO raised ₹20 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday, September 27.

Plaza Wires IPO details: Plaza Wires IPO, which is worth ₹71.28 crores, is completely a fresh issue of 13,200,158 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Plaza Wires IPO objectives: The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay for the following items, including funding the capital expense for opening a new manufacturing facility to produce house wires, fire-resistant wires and cables, aluminium cables and solar cables to broaden the product line, funding the company's working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Plaza Wires IPO: Plaza Wires IPO's book-running lead manager is Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, while the issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited.

Plaza Wires IPO reservation: Plaza Wires IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Plaza Wires IPO GMP today: Plaza Wires IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +12. This indicates Plaza Wires share price were trading at a premium of ₹12 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Plaza Wires share price was indicated at ₹66 apiece, which is 22.22% higher than the IPO price of ₹54.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Plaza Wires IPO review: According to Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.com, the company is operating in a highly competitive segment with many big players around. It marked steady growth in its top and bottom lines for the reported periods, the issue appears fully priced based on its FY23 earnings. Considering its expansion plans, investors may park funds for the medium to long-term rewards.



