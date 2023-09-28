comScore
Plaza Wires IPO: Firm mobilises ₹20 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue

 Nikita Prasad

Plaza Wires IPO: Plaza Wires IPO will open for subscription on Friday, September 29 and close on Wednesday, October 4.

Plaza Wires IPO opens on September 29. Photo: iStockPremium
Plaza Wires IPO opens on September 29. Photo: iStock

Plaza Wires IPO: Plaza Wires has raised 20 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Plaza Wires initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Friday, September 29 and close on Wednesday, October 4. Two anchor investors - Chanakya Opportunities Fund I and Astrone Capital UCC-Arven, participated in the anchor book.

Plaza Wires IPO Details

Plaza Wires IPO is a book built issue of 71.28 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.32 crore shares. The Delhi-based wire and cable manufacturer has fixed the price band at 51 to 54 per equity share for the public issue. Investors can bid for a minimum of 277 shares and in multiples thereof.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Plaza Wires IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. Sanjay Gupta and Sonia Gupta are the company's promoters.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards the funding the capital expenditure towards setting up a new manufacturing unit for house wires, fire-resistant wires & cables, aluminum cables, and solar cables to expand the product portfolio. It will also direct its funding towards the working capital requirements of the company, and for general corporate purposes.

Plaza Wires is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling wires, and selling and marketing LT aluminium cables and fastmoving electrical goods (FMEG) under its flagship brand 'Plaza Cables' and home brands such as 'Action Wires'

Plaza Wires was originally incorporated as Navratna Wires. The company's key products in the wires and cables segment include house wires, single and multicore round flexible industrial cables and industrial cables for submersible pumps and motors.

The company also provides other wires and cable products such as LT power control cables, TV dish antenna co-axial cables, telephone and switchboard industrial cables, computer and LAN networking cables, close circuit television cables and solar cables, among others.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

28 Sep 2023, 10:13 PM IST
