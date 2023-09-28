Plaza Wires IPO: Firm mobilises ₹20 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue
Plaza Wires IPO: Plaza Wires IPO will open for subscription on Friday, September 29 and close on Wednesday, October 4.
Plaza Wires IPO: Plaza Wires has raised ₹20 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Plaza Wires initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Friday, September 29 and close on Wednesday, October 4. Two anchor investors - Chanakya Opportunities Fund I and Astrone Capital UCC-Arven, participated in the anchor book.
