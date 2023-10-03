Plaza Wires IPO: Issue booked over 11 times on day 2 so far; check GMP, should you subscribe?
Plaza Wires IPO subscribed over 11 times, with retail portion oversubscribed 57.29 times. Price band set at ₹51-54 per share. Grey market premium at +24.
Plaza Wires IPO opened for subscription on Friday, September 29, and will close on Wednesday, October 4. The Plaza Wires IPO received a fantastic reaction from investors within the first hour of subscription on day 2, and the Plaza Wires IPO subscription status was completely booked and subscribed over 11 times, with the retail component oversubscribed 57.29 times, at 11:12 IST.
