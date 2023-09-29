Plaza Wires IPO: Issue fully subscribed on day 1, retail portion booked over 20 times so far
Plaza Wires IPO subscribed 3.39 times on day 1 so far, with retail portion subscribed 20.06 times. Estimated listing price at ₹66.
Plaza Wires IPO subscription status: Plaza Wires IPO has been subscribed 3.39 times on day 1, so far.
