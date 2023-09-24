Plaza Wires IPO: Know price band, subscription date, other details1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Delhi-based Plaza Wires sets price band for IPO at ₹51-54 per share to raise funds for expansion and operational needs.
Delhi-based Plaza Wires has set a price band of ₹51-54 a share for its ₹71.30 crore initial public offering (IPO). According to a report by Moneycontrol, the IPO will open for anchor investors on 27 September and will close on 4 October.
