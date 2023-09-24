Plaza Wires IPO: Know price band, subscription date, other details

Delhi-based Plaza Wires sets price band for IPO at ₹51-54 per share to raise funds for expansion and operational needs.

Delhi-based Plaza Wires has set a price band of ₹51-54 a share for its ₹71.30 crore initial public offering (IPO). According to a report by Moneycontrol, the IPO will open for anchor investors on 27 September and will close on 4 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, the funds raised will go towards building a new factory for house wires, aluminum cables, and solar cables to expand the product portfolio as well as meet the company’s operational needs.

Plaza Wires is known to sell wires, LT aluminum cables, and FMEG products under brands like Action Wires, Plaza Cables, and PCG. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a unit in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi. In FY21, the company acquired 7,902 sq m of land in Himachal Pradesh for a new unit which will add 837,000 coils and 8,700 km of capacity a year, reported Moneycontrol.

As of December 2021, the firm reported revenue of ₹126.69 crore against a net profit of ₹5.74 crore. Net debt as of date stood at ₹40.65 crore.

Plaza Wires had filed the DRHP for the share sale involving a fresh issue of 1,64,52,000 equity shares last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

