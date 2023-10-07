Plaza Wires IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Plaza Wires IPO: Bidding for initial public offering (IPO) of Plaza Wires Ltd ended on 5th October 2023. After change of IPO listing rule by SEBI, the public issue is expected to list on Indian exchanges on 10th October 2023 (T+3 rule) i.e. on Tuesday next week. Ahead of the Plaza Wires IPO listing date announcement, investors are eagerly awaiting for finalisation of share allocation.

As Plaza Wires IPO allotment hasn't been announced yet, most likely Plaza Wires IPO allotment date is 9th October 2023. So, investors can expect announcement of share allotment on Monday next week. Those who have applied for the public offer will be able to check Plaza Wires IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. KFin Technologies Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the Plaza Wires IPO.

Meanwhile, ahead of finalisation of Plaza Wires IPO allotment, unlisted stock market has remained steady on Plaza Wires IPO. According to market observers, shares of Plaza Wires Ltd are available at a premium of ₹24 in grey market today.

Plaza Wires IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Plaza Wires IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹24, which is unchanged from yesterday's GMP. In fact, Plaza Wires IPO GMP has remained unchanged for the last two days. It last changed on Wednesday last week.

Plaza Wires IPO allotment link

Those who have applied for the public issue need not to move from pillar to post after announcement of share allocation. They can check their application status online by logging in at BSE or at KFintech website. For more convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

Plaza Wires IPO allotment status check BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

4] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

5] Click at 'Search' button.

Your Plaza Wires IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Plaza Wires allotment status KFintech

1] Login at direct KFintech website — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus;

2] Select 'Plaza Wires IPO';

3] Select 'Application Number', 'Demat Account' or PAN (For convenience, here we are taking Application Number);

4] Enter Application Number;

5] Enter Captcha; and

6] Click at the 'SUBMIT' option below.

Your Plaza Wires IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

