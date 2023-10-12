Plaza Wires IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see strong debut of shares
Plaza Wires IPO GMP: Grey market is signaling that Plaza Wires IPO listing price would be around ₹78 per equity share
Plaza Wires IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Plaza Wires Limited has been fixed on 12th October 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notice, "...effective from Thursday, October 12, 2023, the equity shares of Plaza Wires Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group of Securities." Plaza Wires share price will list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session during Thursday deals at around 9:45 whereas Plaza Wires shares will become available for trade at 10:00 AM. After listing, the scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days.
