Plaza Wires IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see strong debut of shares

Plaza Wires IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Plaza Wires Limited has been fixed on 12th October 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notice, "...effective from Thursday, October 12, 2023, the equity shares of Plaza Wires Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group of Securities." Plaza Wires share price will list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session during Thursday deals at around 9:45 whereas Plaza Wires shares will become available for trade at 10:00 AM. After listing, the scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, Plaza Wires IPO received strong response from investors across all categories as the public issue was offered at a reasonable price. They said that market mood is also conducive and hence the stock is expected to debut on Dalal Street at an attractive premium. They said that Plaza Wires IPO listing price would be around ₹73 to ₹78 and an allottee can expect up to 45 per cent listing gain on Plaza Wires listing date.

Meanwhile, grey market mood has remained steady in regard to Plaza Wires IPO. As per the market observers, shares of Plaza Wires Ltd are available at a premium of ₹24 in grey market today.

Plaza Wires IPO listing price prediction Speaking on Plaza Wires IPO listing, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The public issue received strong response from investors in all categories as the issue was reasonably priced. Apart from this, cable wires business is expected to benefit from the Government of India's (GoI's) focus on infrastructure."

Profitmart Securities expert went on to add that Dalal Street mood has also improved after sharp selling on Monday session and expected around 40 to 45 per cent listing gain on Plaza Wires listing date.

In expected price band in which Plaza Wires shares may listing, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "Strong response by investors and positive sentiments in secondary market is expected to benefit Plaza Wires IPO listing. We believe that Plaza Wires IPO listing price can be around ₹73 to ₹78 per equity shares."

Plaza Wires IPO GMP today As per the market observers, Plaza Wires IPO grey market premiu (GMP) today is ₹24, which means grey market is expecting that Plaza Wires IPO listing price would be around ₹78 ( ₹54 + ₹24), which is around 45 per cent higher from Plaza Wires IPO price band of ₹51 to ₹54 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

