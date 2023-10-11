Plaza Wires IPO: What does the latest GMP signal ahead of listing; check key details
Plaza Wires IPO allotment finalised on Oct 10. Refund process begins for individuals not given shares. Plaza Wires IPO listing scheduled for October 12.
Plaza Wires IPO allotment was finalised on Tuesday, October 10. Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process has began today (Wednesday, October 11), for individuals not given shares.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started