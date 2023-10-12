Plaza Wires share price debuts at 41% premium at ₹76 on NSE
Plaza Wires share price listed at a premium of 40.7% on NSE, Plaza Wires price was listed at ₹84 per share on BSE.
Plaza Wires listing date: Plaza Wires share price was listed on the bourses at a premium on Thursday. On the NSE, Plaza Wires share price was listed at ₹76 per share, 40.7% higher than the issue price of ₹54, and on the BSE, Plaza Wires price was listed at ₹84 per share.
