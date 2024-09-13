PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd received strong demand from investors and the issue has been heavily oversubscribed. Investors now await the PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO allotment date is likely today, September 13. The public issue opened for subscription on September 10 and closed on September 12. The company is expected to fix the basis of allotment today.

Investors whose bids have been accepted will receive PN Gadgil Jewellers shares into their demat accounts on September 16, while the company will issue refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Applicants can check PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO allotment status online through the BSE and NSE websites or the official portal of IPO registrar. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO registrar.

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO allotment status can be checked online by following few simple steps. Here are the steps to check PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO allotment status online:

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit IPO page on BSE website on this link -https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose PN Gadgil Jewellers Limited in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Authenticate your identity and click on Search

Your PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Here are steps to check PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO allotment status on IPO registrar Bigshare Services website:

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO Allotment Status on Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit Bigshare Services website on this link -https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2] Select PN Gadgil Jewellers Limited in the Company Selection dropdown menu

Step 3] Choose among Application No., Beneficiary ID and PAN in the Selection Type

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Search

Your PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO allotment status will be displayed.

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO GMP Today PN Gadgil Jewellers shares were commanding a decent premium in the unlisted market. PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, was ₹292 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicated that PN Gadgil Jewellers shares were trading higher by ₹292 apiece than their issue price in the grey market.

The trends in PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO GMP today signal that the estimated PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO listing price would be ₹772 per share, a premium of 61% to the issue price of ₹480 per share.

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO Details PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO was open for subscription from September 10 to 12. PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO allotment date is today, September 13, and the IPO listing date is September 17. The equity shares of PN Gadgil Jewellers will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹1,100 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.77 crore equity shares worth ₹850 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 52.08 lakh shares worth ₹250 crore. The shares were sold at a price band of ₹456 to ₹480 per share in the IPO.

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO was subscribed 59.41 times as the issue received bids for 100.31 crore shares as against 1.68 crore shares offered.

The retail investors' segment was subscribed by 16.58 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) saw 56.09 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 136.85 times.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd and BoB Capital Markets Ltd are the book running lead managers of the PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

PN Gadgil Jewellers is the second-largest among major organized jewellery players in Maharashtra based on the number of stores, as of January 2024.