PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO: On day one of bidding, the initial public offering (IPO) of PN Gadgil Jewellers Limited received a strong response from Indian primary market investors. According to the PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO subscription status, the public issue has been booked more than the shares the jewellery brand offers.

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO subscription status According to the information on the BSE website, by 1:42 PM on day one of bidding, the public issue had been booked 1.09 times, the retail portion of the mainboard issue was booked 1.56 times, and the NII segment had been subscribed 1.44 times.

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO GMP The public issue was expected to receive a strong response, as the grey market was highly positive on the mainboard IPO. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹240 in the grey market today. This means PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹240, 50 per cent of the upper price band of PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO details Bidding for the mainboard IPO has opened today and will remain open until 12 September 2024. The most likely PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO allotment date is Friday this week, 13 September 2024. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the most likely PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO listing date is 17 September 2024, i.e., on Tuesday next week.

Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed the official PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO registrar.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and BoB Capital Market Limited have been appointed Lead Managers of the book build issue.