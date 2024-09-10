Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO gets fully subscribed within few hours of subscription opening

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO gets fully subscribed within few hours of subscription opening

Asit Manohar

  • PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO subscription status suggests strong response by the Indian primary market investors on the day one of bidding

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 240 in the grey market today.

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO: On day one of bidding, the initial public offering (IPO) of PN Gadgil Jewellers Limited received a strong response from Indian primary market investors. According to the PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO subscription status, the public issue has been booked more than the shares the jewellery brand offers.

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO subscription status

According to the information on the BSE website, by 1:42 PM on day one of bidding, the public issue had been booked 1.09 times, the retail portion of the mainboard issue was booked 1.56 times, and the NII segment had been subscribed 1.44 times.

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO GMP

The public issue was expected to receive a strong response, as the grey market was highly positive on the mainboard IPO. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 240 in the grey market today. This means PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is 240, 50 per cent of the upper price band of PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO details

Bidding for the mainboard IPO has opened today and will remain open until 12 September 2024. The most likely PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO allotment date is Friday this week, 13 September 2024. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the most likely PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO listing date is 17 September 2024, i.e., on Tuesday next week.

Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed the official PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO registrar.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and BoB Capital Market Limited have been appointed Lead Managers of the book build issue.

The company has fixed PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO price band at 456 to 480 per equity share. The jewellery brand aims to raise 1,100 crore from its initial offer. The public issue is a mix of fresh shares and Offer for Sale (OFS). Out of 1,100 crore, the company aims to raise 850 crore through the issuance of fresh shares and rest 250 crore is reserved for the OFS route.

