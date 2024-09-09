PNG Jewellers IPO: Maharashtra-based firm mobilises ₹330 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

According to the exchange filing, the company has allocated 68,74,999 equity shares to anchor investors at 480 per share.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published9 Sep 2024, 10:59 PM IST
P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO price band: The P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>456 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>480 per equity share of the face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.
P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO price band: The P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹456 to ₹480 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.

P N Gadgil Jewellers, on Monday, said that it has raised 330 crore from anchor investors a day before its initial public offerings (IPO) open for subscription on September 9.

According to the exchange filing, the company has allocated 68,74,999 equity shares to anchor investors at 480 per share.

Also Read | P N Gadgil IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

“The IPO Committee of the Company at its meeting held on September 9, 2024, in consultation with Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited and BOB Capital Markets Limited (Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer), has finalized allocation of 68,74,999 Equity Shares, to Anchor Investors at Anchor Investor allocation price of Rs. 480/- per Equity Share (including share premium of Rs. 470/- per Equity Share),” the company said in an exchange filing.

HDFC Trustee, Nippon Life India Trustee, Axis Mutual Fund, Mirrae Asset Great, Tata Mutual, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Global are some of the marquee investors in the anchor book round.

The firm further added that 10 Domestic Mutual Funds have been allocated 33,54,199 equity shares through a total of 18 schemes.

P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO details

The P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO will be open for subscription from Tuesday, September 10, to Thursday, September 12. The price band for the issue has been set between 456 and 480 per equity share, with a face value of 10.

This IPO is a book-built issue totaling 1,100 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 1.77 crore shares amounting to 850 crore and an offer for sale of 0.52 crore shares worth 250 crore.

Also Read | IPO Frenzy: 13 public issues, 8 listings to keep primary market busy next week

The jewellery company plans to allocate 300 crore for debt repayment and 387 crore from the new offering to open 12 stores in Maharashtra by FY26. The remaining funds will be used for general business needs. As of February 29, the company's debt stood at 377.45 crore.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and Bob Capital Markets Limited are the lead book-running managers for the P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd serving as the registrar for the offering.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 10:59 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOPNG Jewellers IPO: Maharashtra-based firm mobilises ₹330 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

149.40
03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
-1.85 (-1.22%)

Bharat Electronics

281.55
03:47 PM | 9 SEP 2024
-2.1 (-0.74%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

298.95
03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
-9.95 (-3.22%)

State Bank Of India

784.30
03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
1.7 (0.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,204.15
03:50 PM | 9 SEP 2024
96.5 (8.71%)

Jubilant Pharmova

1,030.40
03:55 PM | 9 SEP 2024
78.5 (8.25%)

PNB Housing Finance

1,078.90
03:46 PM | 9 SEP 2024
53.35 (5.2%)

General Insurance Corporation Of India

403.65
03:57 PM | 9 SEP 2024
19.9 (5.19%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,360.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,460.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,310.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.09
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue