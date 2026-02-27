Live Updates

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP, steps to check share allotment status online on BSE, NSE, Bigshare Services

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO Allotment LIVE: PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services is the PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO registrar.

Ankit Gohel
Updated27 Feb 2026, 01:18:41 PM IST
PNGS Reva Diamond IPO Allotment LIVE: PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment date is likely February 27, and the IPO listing date is March 4.
PNGS Reva Diamond IPO Allotment LIVE: PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment date is likely February 27, and the IPO listing date is March 4.

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO Allotment LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd sailed through on its last day of the bidding process. The focus now shifts to PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 27 February 2026.

The public issue was open for subscription from February 24 to 26. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment date is likely February 27, and the IPO listing date is March 4. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

PNGS Reva IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services is the PNGS Reva Diamond IPO registrar.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP Today

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery shares are witnessing a weak trend in the unlisted market, with a negative grey market premium (GMP) today. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP today is -1. This signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be 385 apiece, which is at a discount of 0.26% to the IPO price of 386 per share.

Stay tuned to our PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Allotment Live Blog for the latest updates.

Follow updates here:
27 Feb 2026, 01:18:41 PM IST

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO Allotment LIVE: PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Allotment Status Check NSE

Steps to check PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

27 Feb 2026, 01:01:58 PM IST

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO Allotment LIVE: PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Allotment Status Check BSE

Here are steps to check PNGS Reva Diamond IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your PNGS Reva Diamond IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

27 Feb 2026, 12:46:04 PM IST

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO Allotment LIVE: PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO subscribed 1.23 times in total

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO was subscribed 1.23 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 1.29 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 1.54 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 1.04 times subscription.

27 Feb 2026, 12:39:01 PM IST

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO Allotment LIVE: Company raises ₹380 crore from IPO

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO price band was set at 367 to 386 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised 380 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 98.44 lakh equity shares.

27 Feb 2026, 12:38:07 PM IST

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO Allotment LIVE: PNGS Reva Diamond IPO Timeline

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO commenced on February 24, Tuesday, and concluded on February 26, Thursday. PNGS Reva IPO allotment date is likely today, February 27, Friday, and the IPO listing date is March 4, Wednesday. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

27 Feb 2026, 12:32:44 PM IST

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO Allotment LIVE: PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment date likely today

The initial public offering (IPO) of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd sailed through on its last day of the bidding process. The focus now shifts to PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 27 February 2026.

IPOIPO Subscription
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOPNGS Reva Diamond IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP, steps to check share allotment status online on BSE, NSE, Bigshare Services
More