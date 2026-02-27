PNGS Reva Diamond IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP, steps to check share allotment status online on BSE, NSE, Bigshare Services

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO Allotment LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd sailed through on its last day of the bidding process. The focus now shifts to PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 27 February 2026.

The public issue was open for subscription from February 24 to 26. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment date is likely February 27, and the IPO listing date is March 4. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

PNGS Reva IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services is the PNGS Reva Diamond IPO registrar.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP Today

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery shares are witnessing a weak trend in the unlisted market, with a negative grey market premium (GMP) today. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP today is ₹-1. This signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹385 apiece, which is at a discount of 0.26% to the IPO price of ₹386 per share.

Stay tuned to our PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Allotment Live Blog for the latest updates.