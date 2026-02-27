PNGS Reva Diamond IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP, steps to check share allotment status online on BSE, NSE, Bigshare Services

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO Allotment LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd sailed through on its last day of the bidding process. The focus now shifts to PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 27 February 2026.
The public issue was open for subscription from February 24 to 26. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment date is likely February 27, and the IPO listing date is March 4. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.
PNGS Reva IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services is the PNGS Reva Diamond IPO registrar.
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery shares are witnessing a weak trend in the unlisted market, with a negative grey market premium (GMP) today. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP today is ₹-1. This signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹385 apiece, which is at a discount of 0.26% to the IPO price of ₹386 per share.
Stay tuned to our PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Allotment Live Blog for the latest updates.
Steps to check PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment status on NSE
Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’
Step 3] Choose ‘PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu
Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number
Step 5] Click on Submit.
Your PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Here are steps to check PNGS Reva Diamond IPO allotment status on BSE
Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type
Step 3] Choose ‘PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu
Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN
Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’
Your PNGS Reva Diamond IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO was subscribed 1.23 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 1.29 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 1.54 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 1.04 times subscription.
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO price band was set at ₹367 to ₹386 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹380 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 98.44 lakh equity shares.
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO commenced on February 24, Tuesday, and concluded on February 26, Thursday. PNGS Reva IPO allotment date is likely today, February 27, Friday, and the IPO listing date is March 4, Wednesday. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
The initial public offering (IPO) of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd sailed through on its last day of the bidding process. The focus now shifts to PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 27 February 2026.