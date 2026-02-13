Mint Market
PNGS Reva Diamond IPO to hit Dalal Street soon: Check 5 key risks ahead of the offer launch

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO, worth 380 crore, is entirely a fresh share sale of 0.98 crore shares priced at 367 to 386 apiece. The offer will open for bidding on Tuesday, February 24 and close on Thursday, February 26.

Saloni Goel
Published13 Feb 2026, 05:19 PM IST
PNGS Reva Diamond IPO: The primary market action is showing signs of revival as another mainboard initial public offering (IPO) is gearing up to hit Dalal Street following the closure of Aye Finance and Fractal Analytics IPOs this week.

Since the offer is entirely a fresh issue, the company plans to use it for setting up new stores, promotional expenses and general corporate purposes.

Investors can apply for a jewellery retailer's IPO in multiples of 32 shares, requiring a minimum investment of 12,352 at the upper end of the price range.

The company has reserved 75% of the offer for QIBs, 10% for retail investors and 15% for NIIs.

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO is expected to announce the allotment for shares on Friday, February 27, while the listing will take place on BSE and NSE on March 4.

About PNGS Reva Diamond

According to the company's red herring prospectus, it is a retail-focused jewellery brand involved in selling a wide range of jewellery made using diamonds and precious and semi-precious stones studded in gold and platinum.

It currently operates 34 stores across 25 cities in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka. Prominent jewellery retailer PN Gadgil is the company's corporate promoter.

On the financial front, the company's revenue has jumped from 198.8 crore in fiscal 2023 to 195.6 crore in fiscal 2024 and to 258.18 crore in fiscal 2025.

However, the profit trajectory has not been linear. The figure stood at 51.7 crore, 42.4 crore and 59.4 crore in fiscal 2023, fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025, respectively.

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO Risks

Ahead of the PNGS Reva Diamond IPO launch, investors must also know the key challenges and risks that the company faces. Take a look:

1. Geographical concentration

The company derives a significant portion of its revenue from Maharashtra. During the last three fiscal years, the state contributed upwards of 95% to its revenue, exposing it to the risk of geographical concentration.

If this region or these key locations face any negative developments, it could

harm the business performance, growth potential, financial health, and overall profitability.

2. Heavy dependence on promoter brand

The company is heavily dependent on the brand reputation of its corporate promoter, PN Gadgil & Sons. Any reputational damage to their brand could affect the footfalls and sales.

3. Risks from lab-grown diamonds

The company deals in diamond and precious stone-studded jewellery. As the demand, availability and popularity for lab-gown an synthetic diamond grows, it may dent the appeal for natural diamonds and gemstones for customers. The lower cost and growing acceptance pose a threat to theatural diamond industry.

4. Fluctuations in gold and diamond prices

The jewellery industry is affected by fluctuations in the price and supply of gold, diamonds and other precious and semi-precious metals and stones. Despite government measures and available hedging platforms, many jewellers remain exposed to the risks of price fluctuations.

5. Inability to update designs

The company said its ability to introduce new designs and update collections in line with evolving customer preferences is critical to its business success. "If we fail to anticipate or respond effectively to changing trends, our business prospects, results of operations, and cash flows could be adversely affected," it cautioned.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

