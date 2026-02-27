PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd was fully subscribed at the end of its bidding period. Investors now focus on PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 27 February 2026.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from February 24 to 26. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment date is likely February 27, and the IPO listing date is March 4. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment status soon. It will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on March 2.

Investors can check PNGS Reva IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services is the PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO registrar.

In order to do PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment status online.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your PNGS Reva Diamond IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP Today PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery shares are witnessing a weak trend in the unlisted market, with a negative grey market premium (GMP) today. According to experts, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP today is ₹-1. This indicates that in the grey market, the equity shares of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery are trading lower by ₹1 apiece than their issue price.

PNGS Reva Diamond IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹385 apiece, which is at a discount of 0.26% to the IPO price of ₹386 per share.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue commenced on February 24, Tuesday, and concluded on February 26, Thursday. PNGS Reva IPO allotment date is likely today, February 27, Friday, and the IPO listing date is March 4, Wednesday. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO price band was set at ₹367 to ₹386 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹380 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 98.44 lakh equity shares.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO was subscribed 1.23 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 1.29 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 1.54 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 1.04 times subscription.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO registrar.