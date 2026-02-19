PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP in focus: Check what grey market signals ahead of offer launch next week

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP: The initial public offering (IPO) of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery is set to kick off next week amid decent demand in the grey market.

The ₹380-crore IPO is slated to open on February 24 and close on February 26.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) for PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO has remained firm since the announcement of its price band. According to investorgain.com, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP today is ₹16.

Advertisement

At the current GMP, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO listing price could be ₹402, a premium of 4.15% over its upper end of the price range of ₹386. The highest GMP for PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO has been ₹21 so far, and the lowest ₹16.

Also Read | Clean Max IPO vs Shree Ram Twistex IPO vs Reva Diamond IPO - what GMP hints

Investors, however, must know that GMP is susceptible to wild swings and should not be the only factor guiding the investment decision.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Details Apart from GMP, here are other key details about the PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO that investors should know:

1. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO date The IPO will be available for bidding from February 24-26. The allotment will be finalised on February 27. Meanwhile, investors can expect the shares to be credited in their demat accounts on March 2 and refunds to be initiated in case of non-allotment on the same day.

Advertisement

2. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO price band PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO price band has been fixed at ₹367 to ₹386 per share, valuing the company at ₹1224 crore at the upper end of the range.

3. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO structure The offer is entirely a fresh issue of ₹0.98 crore shares, amounting to ₹380 crore. Since there is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, all funds will be received by the company.

4. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO objective The company plans to use the funds raised from the share sale for expanding its footprint and setting up 15 new stores. Additionally, it plans to spend the money on marketing and raising brand awareness, with some part to be used for general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

5. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO lot size Investors can apply for PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO in lots of 32 shares, resulting in a minimum requirement of ₹12,352 for a retail investor.

6. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO BRLM Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.

7. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery promoter Listed corporate and leading gems and jewellery manufacturer PN Gadgil is the company's corporate Promoter. The company relies on PN Gadgil & Sons, having almost 190 years in the industry, for inventory and logistical support, and physical store infrastructure, as the majority of its existing stores operate within the premises of the promoter's retail outlets.

8. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery financials The company has seen its revenue rise to ₹258.18 crore in fiscal 2025 as against ₹195.6 crore in the year-ago period, marking a 31.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Meanwhile, the profit jumped to ₹59.47 crore from ₹42.4 crore during the same period.

Advertisement

9. About PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery is a retail-focused jewellery brand involved in the business of selling a wide range of jewellery made using diamonds and precious and semi-precious stones, which are studded into precious metals such as gold and platinum. It also retails plain platinum jewellery, including rings, bracelets and chains. The products are sold under the flagship brand, “Reva”.

10. Industry outlook The Indian gems and jewellery industry is a significant pillar of the national economy, contributing approximately 7% to the country’s GDP and around 15% of total merchandise exports. The sector is expected to grow steadily, driven by domestic consumption and international demand.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions.