PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO: Issue receives healthy response on Day 01, booked 0.59 times; GMP signals muted debut

The initial public offering (IPO) of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, which opened for subscription today, February 24, received a healthy response from investors. By the end of the day, the issue was subscribed 0.59 times, with 33.83 lakh shares bid for against the 57.06 lakh shares on offer.

The employee segment showed strong interest in the issue, with the portion reserved for employees oversubscribed 3.68 times at the end of the first day. The NII and QIB segments were subscribed 0.07 times and 0.92 times, respectively, according to exchange data. The retail segment was booked 0.37 times.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO details The company is looking to raise ₹380 crore during the bidding period, which is entirely a fresh issue of 0.98 crore shares. The price band has been fixed at ₹367– ₹386 per share, while the lot size is set at 32 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹12,352 for retail investors.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment is slated to be finalised on Friday, February 27. The company aims to initiate refunds beginning Monday, March 2, with shares being credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants later that same day after the refunds are processed.

Of the overall proceeds, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery intends to allocate ₹286 crore towards the setting up of 15 new stores, whereas ₹35.40 crore will be used to meet marketing and promotional expenses related to the launch of these stores. The remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery GMP today PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹9. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current grey market premium, the estimated listing price of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery shares is indicated at ₹395 apiece, which is 2.33% higher than the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹386.

About PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery is a retail-focused jewellery brand engaged in the sale of a wide range of jewellery made using diamonds and precious and semi-precious stones, which are studded into precious metals such as gold and platinum.

It also retails plain platinum jewellery, including rings, bracelets, and chains. Its products are sold under the flagship brand "Reva." The Reva brand aims to blend traditional elegance with modern aesthetics, offering customisable diamond jewellery that appeals to a broad customer base, as per the company's RHP report.

Also Read | PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO: Here are 10 things to know ahead of opening