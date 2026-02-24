PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO opens: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd has opened today and will remain open until 26 February 2026. The book build issue aims to raise ₹380 crore through the issuance of fresh share capital.

The company's promoters have announced the PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO price band of ₹368 to ₹386 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP today According to market observers, the company's shares are available in the grey market at a premium of ₹17 per share. This means PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP today is ₹17. So, the PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Grey Market Premium is signalling a listing gain of around 4% for potential allottees among total applicants.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO subscription status By 10:54 AM on day one of bidding, the public issue was subscribed 0.03 times, the retail portion had been booked 0.14 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 0.01 times.

5] PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the mainboard IPO comprises 32 company shares.

6] PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment date: The most likely PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment date is 27 February 2026.

7] PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the mainboard IPO.

8] PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

9] PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO listing date: The most likely PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO listing date is 4 March 2026.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO: Apply or not? Advising investors to apply for the mainboard IPO, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said the company’s financial profile, with ₹59.5 Cr profit in FY25 (a 40% YoY increase) and a Return on Equity (ROE) of ~34%. Unlike gold-heavy retailers, Reva focuses on high-margin diamond and gemstone-studded pieces, maintaining a 0.37 debt-to-equity ratio. The company is utilising its February 2026 IPO proceeds ( ₹380 Cr) to fund an aggressive pivot from a dependent shop-in-shop format to 15 new brand-exclusive showrooms, aiming to diversify its revenue away from its 97%concentration in Maharashtra.

“We suggest a ‘Subscribe’ rating for investors seeking high-growth exposure to the premiumization of India’s jewellery market,” Anshul Jain of Lakshmishree said.

Marwadi Financial Services assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag, saying, “Considering the FY25 EPS of ₹18.76 on a post-issue basis, the company is set to list at a P/E of approximately ~21x with a market cap of ₹1,224 Cr, whereas its peers namely Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited, Thangamayil Jewellery Limited, and Senco Gold Limited are trading at P/E ratios of approximately ~7x, ~47x, and ~12x. We assign a “Subscribe” rating to this IPO given the company’s diversified product portfolio across categories and price points, along with its expertise in customised and high-value jewellery, which supports revenue growth and brand premiumisation. Also, it is available at a reasonable valuation considering the growth potential of the company.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.